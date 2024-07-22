Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $70.16 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 934,764 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $70,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,099,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,515,648. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

