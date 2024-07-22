Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $40.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,507 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $40,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.84. 876,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,140. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.