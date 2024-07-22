Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $38.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,798 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 3.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $38,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMO. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPMO traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 452,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $91.64.
About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.