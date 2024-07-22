Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,952,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 100,897 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 456,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 277,685 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $24.03. 221,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,599. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

