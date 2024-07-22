Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $17.89 Million Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,017,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,193,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,787,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.65. 82,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,216. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

