Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $17.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,208,000 after buying an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $200.30. The stock had a trading volume of 92,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,191. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $204.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

