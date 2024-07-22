Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,505 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $19,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,840,000. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000.

RSPH traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,439. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $986.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

