Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $22,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UITB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.42. 71,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,713. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

