Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 72,573 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.49. 1,681,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,582. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $253.73. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

