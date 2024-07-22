Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,578. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.