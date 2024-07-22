Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 36,544 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $49,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 78,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,386. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $90.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.