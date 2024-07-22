Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 17,325 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $48,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 293,538 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after buying an additional 249,112 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,189,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $8.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,618,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,992. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

