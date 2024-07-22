Oppenheimer Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $300.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.19.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average is $246.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Equifax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Equifax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

