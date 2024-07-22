Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $85,704,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,645,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $14,669,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,011,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.75. 471,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,915. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.14 and a 12-month high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

