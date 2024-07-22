Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $503.89. 920,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.24. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $555.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

