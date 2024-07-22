Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MKC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.43. 1,228,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,092. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

