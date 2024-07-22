Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,999 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.11. 1,687,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

