Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.00. 984,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,649. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

