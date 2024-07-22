Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.