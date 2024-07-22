Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $877,000 Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 806,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 23.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

