Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.34 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 169,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.4% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.57. 677,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,353. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.76. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

