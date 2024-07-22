Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $967,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $3.84 on Monday, reaching $274.74. 300,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,648. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.