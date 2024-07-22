Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $566,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after buying an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after buying an additional 302,164 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

