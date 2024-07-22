Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,047,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,183,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 134.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,389,000 after buying an additional 882,984 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,029,000 after buying an additional 757,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,023,000 after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,194. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

