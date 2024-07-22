Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.70 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.42. 2,009,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,359. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

