Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $123,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,061,000 after buying an additional 989,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 425,993 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,367.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 337,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 304,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 over the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.