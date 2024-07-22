Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,207,000 after buying an additional 306,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after buying an additional 4,549,164 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,171,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,448,000 after buying an additional 688,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after buying an additional 258,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,731,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $31.14. 1,252,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

