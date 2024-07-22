Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 9,549 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,010,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.21.

Shares of UHS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day moving average is $172.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $194.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

