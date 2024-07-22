OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in OneMain by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 502,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,059. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

View Our Latest Report on OneMain

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.