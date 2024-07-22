NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.21-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.54.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $14.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.95. 2,404,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,960. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.25 and its 200-day moving average is $248.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

