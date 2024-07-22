Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 250,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,372,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $766.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui acquired 336,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500. Corporate insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.