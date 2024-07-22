NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,810,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 4,923,934 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

