Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of below $2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,694. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.06. Nucor has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.