Nubian Resources Ltd. (CVE:NBR) Insider Sells C$70,179.96 in Stock

Nubian Resources Ltd. (CVE:NBR – Get Free Report) insider Athena Gold Corporation sold 1,169,666 shares of Nubian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$70,179.96.

Nubian Resources Stock Performance

NBR opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. Nubian Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 14.75.

Get Nubian Resources alerts:

About Nubian Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia, Peru, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as ICS Copper Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Nubian Resources Ltd. in February 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Nubian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.