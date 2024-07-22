Nubian Resources Ltd. (CVE:NBR) Insider Sells C$70,179.96 in Stock

Nubian Resources Ltd. (CVE:NBR – Get Free Report) insider Athena Gold Corporation sold 1,169,666 shares of Nubian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$70,179.96.
Nubian Resources Stock Performance
NBR opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. Nubian Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 14.75.
About Nubian Resources
