NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 451.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 249,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 95.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

