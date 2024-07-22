NFT (NFT) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.31 or 1.00044356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00071877 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

