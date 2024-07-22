NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Up 2.1%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.15 and last traded at $73.49. 2,954,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,686,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3,371.5% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 191,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

