NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NewMarket worth $30,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEU. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NewMarket by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $6.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $546.28. 8,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $429.19 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $532.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.25.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

