Netcall (LON:NET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on the stock.
Netcall Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Netcall stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.24) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.23. Netcall has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.28 ($1.43). The company has a market capitalization of £157.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3,183.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Netcall Company Profile
