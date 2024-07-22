Netcall (LON:NET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on the stock.

Netcall Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Netcall stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.24) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.23. Netcall has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.28 ($1.43). The company has a market capitalization of £157.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3,183.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

