Navcoin (NAV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,613.54

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,613.54 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00077238 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00019203 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009468 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.