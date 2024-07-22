Narasimha Kini Sells 14,315 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $493,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $278,355.00.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.