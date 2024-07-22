Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,228,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,769,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.