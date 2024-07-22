Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,228,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,769,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
