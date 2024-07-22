Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.70

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.70 and last traded at C$16.68, with a volume of 18178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$639.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.56.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,400 shares of company stock worth $3,578,501. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

