Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Achieves $196.08 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Moonbeam has a market cap of $196.08 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00047485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,128,584,165 coins and its circulating supply is 887,270,811 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.