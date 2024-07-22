Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $72.25.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

