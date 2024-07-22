Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 31st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $11.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $11.59.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
