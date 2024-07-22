MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Up 5.2%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.36 and last traded at $160.36. 20,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 157,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.38.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.