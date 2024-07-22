Michael J. Alkire Sells 2,625 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PINC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. 698,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,805,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,445,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

