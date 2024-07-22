MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.15%.
Shares of MCBS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. 11,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $749.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.60. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
