MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. 11,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $749.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.60. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

Insider Activity at MetroCity Bankshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,953,297.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,630,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $45,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,953,297.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 931,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,630,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,015 shares of company stock worth $96,066 and have sold 94,587 shares worth $2,701,878. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

