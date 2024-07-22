Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,811.54

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Meter Governance has a market cap of $23.92 million and approximately $97,811.54 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,597,234 coins and its circulating supply is 32,837,583 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,590,783 with 32,832,753 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.76984168 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $98,124.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.